National Energy Security Fund: France and Spain are the main importers of Russian LNG in Europe

Alexei Grivach, Deputy Head of the National Energy Security Fund, named France and Spain as the main importers of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe – in the first nine months of 2022, these countries received about 60 percent of all shipments that entered the region. His words are quoted RIA News.

“In the first nine months, the EU imported 12 million tons of Russian LNG, almost 1.5 times more than in the same period last year,” the expert added. He recalled that the EU sanctions affected Russian LNG, but the bloc countries banned the supply of equipment for its production and the provision of services in this area.

Grivach estimated Russian LNG exports from January to September at about 25 million tons (plus six percent in annual terms). Basically, Russia sent gas from Sakhalin, Yamal and medium-tonnage projects in the Baltic. The specialist emphasized that soon the country’s LNG production capacity will increase – Gazprom recently launched a new LNG plant near Vyborg with a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year, and in 2023 Novatek and partners intend to launch the first line of the Arctic LNG 2 project » by 6.5 million tons per year.

At the same time, the EU authorities are actively discussing the introduction of a price ceiling for all gas received. On December 12, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her hope that the countries of the bloc would soon agree on the introduction of a mechanism – according to her, this could happen in the coming days. On November 22, the EC proposed to introduce a “dynamic” gas price ceiling of 275 euros per megawatt-hour (about $3,000 per thousand cubic meters), but many EU states considered this level too high and, therefore, ineffective.