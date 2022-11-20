19fortyfive: US maritime transport that keeps the Navy mobile is aging and shrinking

Lexington Institute senior vice president and member of the 2001 Department of Defense transition team Daniel Gur in an article for 19fortyfive named the logistical vulnerability of the United States Navy. According to him, the country’s maritime transport, which provides global mobility, is aging and shrinking.

The expert pointed out that the United States has a unique strategic advantage – the ability to transfer large forces and assets across the oceans and support them during hostilities, including for many years.

Gur stressed that maritime transportation has become an important indicator of US military power, because without it the country will not achieve its national security goals.

“The problem is that maritime transport, which provides the US with its global mobility, is aging and shrinking. Military publications have long been sounding the alarm about its deplorable state – both state and commercial elements of it, ”the specialist said.

He added that all four components of the Maritime Security Program – namely pre-positioned ships, reserve fleet, commercial ships and auxiliary maritime transport – faced serious challenges. These include wear and tear, delayed maintenance and a lack of qualified personnel.

