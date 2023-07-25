MWM: the life of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some sectors of the front is four hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffer enormous losses during attempts to break through the Russian line of defense. About it writes Military Watch Magazine.

It is noted that in some sectors of the front, the life of a Ukrainian fighter does not exceed four hours. The publication explains that this is due to the decision of the Kyiv command to send untrained soldiers to the “meat grinder”.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military admitted to the Kyiv Post that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing half of the unit in order to advance a kilometer during a counteroffensive. “I don’t think it’s [продвижение] worth all the human resources and materials that we spent, ”said one of the interlocutors of the publication.

On July 24, Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that after the start of the offensive of the Ukrainian army, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to surrender in groups, and not one by one, as was the case before. “Now they are surrendering in whole units, there were no company commanders, but we observed platoon surrenders,” he said, emphasizing the worthy conditions of captivity.