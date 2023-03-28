Sexologist Kevan Wylie gave advice to men who would like to increase the size of the penis

Most of the participants in another study of women’s preferences, conducted in the UK, called 20 centimeters the ideal length of the penis. For those who fall short of this value, Wiley advised to concentrate on their self-esteem, go in for sports, develop muscle mass and pay attention to the hygiene of the intimate area.

Most of the tricks used to increase the size of the penis, the specialist found questionable. These methods include pumps, extenders, massages, as well as various pills and lotions. Wylie called penis enlargement with the help of fillers and surgical operations as more extreme ways to solve the problem. According to him, the transplantation of one’s own fat, which is resorted to in such cases, can cause serious complications. The introduction of hyaluronic acid is safer, but does not give a permanent result.

A stable effect is guaranteed by a surgical operation, but it also carries certain risks, which the specialist warned about. He said that during the procedure, the ligaments connecting the penis to the pubic bone are cut, after which a skin graft is performed. The body really becomes a couple of centimeters larger, but many men note the inconvenience that appears during sex due to surgical changes.

Earlier, the sexologist-psychologist Rossiana Luchkina listed the reasons for the development of the syndrome of anxious expectation of sexual failure in men. It can be provoked by self-doubt, previous failures in bed, as well as a temporary weakening of potency due to alcohol consumption or health problems.