Daily Mail: Those who want to get a long relationship should not have sex on the first date

People who want a long-term relationship shouldn’t have sex on the first date, says relationship expert Jacob Lucas. The ideal number of dates to intimacy he named edition of the Daily Mail.

Lucas noted that the old-fashioned “wait for the third date” rule can work in favor of a person who is in the mood for a long-term relationship. According to him, he always advises clients to wait before having sex.

Many of my clients who wait until their third date end up in long-term relationships. Jacob Lucasrelationship specialist

If a couple gets intimate too quickly, then most likely their relationship will be focused only on sex, Lucas is sure. The one who does not rush things will be perceived not as a one-night stand, but as a person with whom one can build a long-term alliance.

“Waiting for a third date means you have time to form an emotional connection, not just a physical one,” says the relationship specialist. “But once you have a strong connection with someone, and you know that the partner is serious, you no longer need to hold back.”

And after it became clear that the new partner is ideal for living together, you can have sex all the time, Lucas summed up with humor.

