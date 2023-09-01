“Rabota.ru”: the highest salary in Russia is offered to the “brilliant director”

In September, the most generous employer in Russia for applicants was a company from Yekaterinburg – the company offers a future employee for the position of “genius director” a salary of 870 thousand rubles. This is reported by the Rabota.ru service, the study is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

In second place in the ranking of the highest paid vacancies of the month is a company from Domodedovo with an offer of up to 450 thousand rubles to a cosmetologist-dermatologist. More than 400 thousand per month are also offered to a drilling engineer in Perm. Employers require all applicants to have a long work experience in a relevant position.

In Moscow, the highest salary up to 370 thousand rubles can be received by a dentist. From 350,000 rubles an argon welder in Chita can receive, and from 274,000 – a frontend developer in Nizhny Novgorod. Another highly paid vacancy in the IT field is available for a 1C Senior developer in St. Petersburg. Such a specialist will be paid from 250 thousand rubles.

A similar salary is offered to the deputy head of a separate division for economics and finance in the Tomsk region. In last place in the ranking is the vacancy of a leading engineer of aircraft and engines, as well as radio-electronic equipment at Vnukovo Airport with a salary of up to 220 thousand rubles.

At the same time, the most popular job offers among Russians now are the professions of a recruiter and a tutor. Citizens also began to respond more often to vacancies for translators, copywriters and SMM specialists.