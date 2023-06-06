Expert Dandykin called UR-77 “Meteorite” an effective tool for demining

The UR-77 “Meteorite” self-propelled mine-clearing rocket launcher, which is used during the special operation, is an effective tool for creating passages in minefields. Machine Features named military expert Vasily Dandykin in an interview with News.ru.

According to him, Russia has modernized the Soviet installation UR-77. Dandykin noted that, if necessary, it can be used as a means of destruction. The installation, which is also called the “Snake Gorynych”, launches hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

“This is an effective tool for clearing minefields. It is used by both parties, but in our country it is more effective and well-established. The radius of action is directed to a rather narrow corridor, several hundred meters, and mines explode due to the detonation of explosives, ”the expert said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the mobile formations of the Strategic Missile Forces were equipped with the latest Foliage remote demining machines, which are weapons based on new physical principles.

In July 2022, TASS, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, reported that the Prokhod-1 remote-controlled demining robotic complex on the chassis of the T-90 tank was successfully used for the first time during a special military operation.