Lawyer Vinogradov: if there are conflicts in the family, you need to write a will for an only child

Vadim Vinogradov, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, said that according to the law, an only child can receive all the property of his relative, even if there is no will, since he is the heir of the first stage. However, in this case there are exceptions and features, the expert called them in an interview with the agency. “Prime”.

There are currently two ways to accept an inheritance. According to the law and according to the will, the lawyer specified. In the first case, we are talking about the order of priority. In the second, the testator leaves specific property to a strictly defined person, the expert explained.

If a Russian has one child, then the property after the departure of the parent passes to him in equal shares with the rest of the heirs of the first stage, Vinogradov also emphasized. At the same time, the need to write a will for an only child arises in the event of strained relations in the family.

“For example, a husband and wife separated, but did not file a formal divorce. In the event of the departure of the husband, all his property passes to the wife and child, ”Vadim Vinogradov emphasized.

If there is a desire for the child, spouse and parents to become testators in equal parts, then you need to draw up a will, the lawyer suggested to the Russians. However, in this case we are talking about able-bodied adults. So, minor or disabled relatives of a Russian inherit, regardless of the will, at least half of the share that would be due to each of them upon inheritance by law, Vinogradov summed up.

In March, lawyer Victoria Danilchenko said that a notary could exclude an unworthy heir from the list of heirs. A court decision or the involvement of a mediator will help resolve the dispute. Unworthy heirs, as the expert explained, are persons who, by their deliberate illegal actions, contributed or tried to promote their calling to inherit or increase their share of the inheritance due to them.