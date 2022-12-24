Favorites of Russian car thieves named “Izvestia” Vice-President of the National Automobile Union (US) Jan Haytseer.

“For 10 months of 2022, 746 insured cars were stolen in Russia, while for the entire 2021 – more than 1.5 thousand. First of all, these are the most popular brands, such as Hyundai, Kia, budget Volkswagen, for example, Polo,” the expert said.

According to the vice-president of the All-Russian Union of Insurers (VSS) Sergey Efremov, according to the statistics of the last two years, the Hyundai Santa Fe became the most stolen car. In addition, according to Ilya Plisov, a member of the board of the Union of Car Services of Russia, by the end of this year, thefts of easily removable parts – mirrors, headlights and other spare parts – began to be recorded again.

Earlier, the Russians argued about the availability of cars in the USSR. The reason for the discussion was a photo of visitors to the Soviet car dealership, taken in the 1950s.