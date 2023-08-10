Russians spend the most time on VKontakte from social networks and instant messengers

Of all social networks and instant messengers, Russians spend the most time on VKontakte. The All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM) named the favorite social network of users, the results of the study are at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The VTsIOM-Online Internet survey was conducted on July 22–24, 2023. It was attended by 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over. The survey results showed that 86 percent of Russians who use at least one social network or messenger spend time almost every day on them. At the same time, among young people aged 18-34 years, the share of daily users is close to absolute (18-24 years old – 92 percent, 25-34 years old – 94 percent). Regular users of social networks and instant messengers with communication functionality (VKontakte, WhatsApp, Telegram, Odnoklassniki and others) spend an average of 272 minutes or 4.5 hours a day on them.

According to the study, communication and content viewing services are far ahead of TV viewing (50 percent), walking (48 percent), reading (27 percent) and playing sports (15 percent) in terms of regularity.

It turned out that on average users spend 129 minutes a day on VKontakte, TikTok (125 minutes) and Telegram (123 minutes) are in second and third places. Most of all, Russians are interested in news content – such communities account for 77 percent of subscriptions. Moreover, men are more likely than women to be interested in news (81 percent versus 74), science (41 percent versus 22) and sports (21 percent versus 11). Women are more likely to be interested in personal care (30% versus 2% of men), psychology (30% versus 12), medicine (26% versus 11), pets (25% versus 12), parenting (18% versus 5), fashion and style (17 percent versus 3).

Among other things, VTsIOM found out that users are wary of new services. Every second respondent agrees to register only in case of emergency. About a quarter of Russians prefer to wait for feedback from friends or public figures (28 percent).