The most popular countries among Russians to buy real estate abroad are Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain. This was announced by Marina Shalaeva, Director of the Department of Foreign Real Estate and Private Investments of Knight Frank, in an interview with Izvestia.

It is noted that Malta, as well as the Caribbean countries, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, are popular for obtaining citizenship.

Shalaeva added that during the year, the number of requests for the purchase of foreign real estate for the acquisition of a residence permit (residence permit) or citizenship increased by 50 percent.

Earlier in December, it became known that sellers of apartments in Moscow began to conduct auditions among buyers. Since the beginning of 2020, the demand for secondary real estate in the city has grown by more than a third, which allows homeowners to choose who to give their square meters to.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram