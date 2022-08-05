Deadlines for the end of the swimming season in Moscow named TASS Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand. The forecaster announced the expected date – August 15-16.

“The swimming season will definitely continue until the middle of the month. There is a high probability that by the end of the second decade there will even be,” Vilfand said.

Currently, the water temperature in the Moscow region is 23-24 degrees Celsius. At the same time, by the weekend, the indicators will rise by at least one more degree, the meteorologist noted.

Vilfand also added that a slight drop in water temperature is possible in the region in the second half of next week. However, according to the expert, it will not be critical.

