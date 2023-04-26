Distinctive features of the inhabitants of the Akademichesky district in the south-west of Moscow were called “Moslente” by local old-timers. First of all, they mentioned friendliness.

“I used to live in Lefortovo. This is a more working-class area, people are rougher, relationships are simpler. And here such pleasant benevolence emanates from people, ”said Levon Smirnov, an enterprising resident of the district.

Several interlocutors of “Moslenta” noted the initiative of the inhabitants of Akademichesky. Polina Gromova, a local resident, mentioned the high attendance of elections in this metropolitan area, as well as the presence of many interest groups. “Our residents are generally active. Their favorite project is the Reserve Meadow. They have been working on it for many years, but it cannot be fully realized just because of one signature, ”added Sergey Nidalov, a resident of Akademichesky.

Earlier, the difference between Muscovites and residents of other regions of Russia was named by the metropolitan scientist, literary critic, doctor of philological sciences Oleg Lekmanov. “A Muscovite is most often a relaxed and slightly jaded person,” he said.