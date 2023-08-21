Captain First Rank Dandykin: It will be difficult for Kyiv to train pilots for the F-16

Military expert captain first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin called the difficulties that Kyiv will face when receiving F-16 fighters, including pilot training. He told the TV channel “360”.

The expert believes that the most important and difficult task will be the training of pilots, who must also be fluent in English. According to him, it will take at least six months to prepare. In addition, it is necessary to prepare a special airfield network for fighters, since they need an asphalt surface. In addition to training pilots, it is necessary to train technical staff, Dandykin added.

“These machines themselves, in general, are an outdated modification. These fighters still need to be brought to technical readiness, to conduct surveys before being transferred. And in return, both the Netherlands and Denmark will be forced to buy fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers, ”he said.

On August 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the decision of the Netherlands to supply 42 F-16 aircraft to Kyiv after the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers. The head of state said that “this is just the beginning.”