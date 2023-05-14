The differences between a real biker and a simple motorcyclist in an interview with Moslenta were named by Sergey Tuff, vice president of the famous Devoted motorcycle club.

“Bikers are not made, but born,” the interlocutor said, emphasizing that real bikers have a special feature – a healthy sense of lack of fear.

According to him, this absence of fear is simply necessary in order to ride a motorcycle with confidence. However, this feeling cannot be instilled in an ordinary driving school, when people are specifically taught not to be afraid, Tuff noted.

Previously, a video from the annual spring motorcycle festival in Moscow was published.