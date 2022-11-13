The date of the formation of a stable snow cover in Moscow was announced by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets. In his TelegramOn the channel, the forecaster specified that already on the evening of Tuesday, November 15, snowfall will begin in the capital and the first snowstorms will swirl.

“It will freeze at night to minus 3-5 degrees, in the daytime only to minus two degrees, in the evening snowfall will begin, which will intensify on Wednesday night, the first snowstorms will swirl. As a result, a stable snow cover will form by the middle of the week: up to 2-3 centimeters in Moscow, up to five centimeters in the west and south of the Moscow region, ”he warned.

The first perceptible December frosts to minus 10 degrees, according to him, will come on the night of Thursday, November 17. Snow will resume, and the daytime temperature will be up to minus six degrees, which is 3-4 degrees below the long-term climatic norm.

“On Friday, due to a cyclone from the southwest, massive snowfalls and blizzards are expected, which will lead to an increase in snow cover in Moscow up to 6-7 centimeters, in the south of the region – up to 13 centimeters. The air temperature at night is down to minus eight degrees, in the daytime up to minus six,” the meteorologist added.

The weather will not change over the weekend. A steady snow cover from high-rise snowdrifts up to eight centimeters will remain in the capital, Tishkovets noted. He clarified that the snow cover will begin to form earlier than the average date of its appearance by almost two weeks.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand gave Muscovites a forecast for an imminent cold snap and snow. He said that the cold snap in the capital will begin on Sunday, November 13, and on the afternoon of Monday, November 14, the temperature will drop to negative values, in some places light snow will fall.