Defense Minister Reznikov: Kyiv may start using the F-16 in the spring of 2024

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that F-16 fighters could be used by Ukrainian pilots for the first time in the spring of 2024. This is reported TASS with reference to Bild.

“I would say that this could happen in the spring of next year, as we have started training courses for our pilots, engineers and technicians,” he said.

Reznikov added that it is necessary to prepare the infrastructure for aircraft in Ukraine. According to him, it will take about six months. The head of the department stressed that the use of F-16 fighters would be a “serious turning point” in the conflict.

Earlier, Newsweek columnist Mark Davis predicted the inevitable failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stressed that even deliveries of F-16s would not help Kyiv to resist the Russian troops.

Before that, a military expert, retired colonel, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, Yuri Knutov, named the weak point of the F-16. The specialist noted that these fighters have a large reflective surface.