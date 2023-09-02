Analyst Kuskov: iPhone 15 will appear in Russia a week after the start of sales

The new iPhone 15 may be on Russian shelves a week after the official start of sales. So Denis Kuskov, CEO of the information and analytical agency TelecomDaily, spoke about the timing of the appearance of new items in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He also told how the cost of these gadgets will change.

They’ll show up pretty quickly. Previously, Apple officially worked in Russia, Russia was in the first wave. Now a number of players are pre-ordering, so it is obvious that iPhones will appear within the first week after the official release. Denis KuskovGeneral Director of information and analytical agency TelecomDaily

“Now iPhones are coming from the UAE, Turkey, China. Price characteristics, of course, will not please for the reason that the model itself will be more expensive, because the ruble exchange rate has not been particularly encouraging lately and there are logistical costs. I think that in past years, always with the release of a new iPhone, Apple’s market share increased, it reached 15-16 percent. Now, at best, I think we can count on 8-9 percent,” he said.

The presentation of new Apple products is scheduled for September 12. The company will introduce iPhone15, as well as a new generation of smart watches Apple Watch, updated models of iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini tablets, new versions of operating systems.

After the start of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, Apple officially left Russia in protest. Now the equipment of the corporation goes to the country through parallel imports.