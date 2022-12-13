RIA Novosti reported that Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly may take place on December 27

The message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly may take place on December 27. This is reported RIA News with reference to sources.

“There was information about the 27th [декабря]not entirely unambiguous, but such information has passed, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would determine the date of Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly. “We will still guide you,” he said, answering journalists’ questions.

The last time Putin addressed a message to the Federal Assembly was in April 2021. He attached particular importance to the socio-economic problems that Russia faced during the coronavirus pandemic.