The first snow may come to Moscow on October 21st. This date in the interview TASS named the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“On Friday, very little precipitation is expected, wet snow may appear. There is such a possibility. They are literally individual snowflakes. It has no fundamental significance, ”the meteorologist said and added that, according to climate observations, permanent snow cover should not be established in the capital until December.

He also informedthat in the second half of the week in Moscow it will get colder. On Thursday, the temperature will drop to 5-7 degrees Celsius, and on Friday the thermometers will drop to three degrees. Rain and wind gusts up to 15 meters per second are expected at the beginning of the week.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned about the onset of a cold pre-winter.