On the increased risk of developing cataracts due to the refusal of sunglasses in the summer warned Elvira Sunyaeva, ophthalmologist at the National Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases of the Russian Ministry of Health.

“If you ignore the wearing of sunglasses or choose a low-quality product, ultraviolet will gradually accumulate in the structures of the organ of vision and form a large amount of free radicals. As a result, protein compounds and ribonucleic acid are destroyed, which leads to a decrease in visual acuity and the development of all kinds of pathologies, ”the doctor said.

According to Sunyaeva, due to aggressive exposure to ultraviolet radiation, the risk of dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration (damage to the retina and impaired central vision), photocreatitis (inflammatory process in the cornea), pterygium (growth of opaque tissues of the conjunctiva in the central part of the cornea) and cataracts increase.

