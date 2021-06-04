The Republic of Cyprus was named the European country with the cleanest sea. The assessment of the purity of water in different regions was given by experts of the European Environmental Protection Agency at their website…

It is noted that the island state has retained the status of the most favorable place for swimming – the water quality at 100 percent of the republic’s beaches is recognized as “excellent”.

Austria also received high scores – 97.7 percent of bathing places were recognized as the cleanest, Greece – 97.1 percent, Malta – 96.6 percent, and Croatia – 95.1 percent.

In addition, 93 per cent of coastal areas across Europe are reported to have met minimum water quality requirements.

Earlier in May, Spain was named the country with the most clean beaches in the world. The first place in the list was taken by Spain – no pollution was found on 614 beaches of the kingdom. The second place was taken by Greece (545 clean beaches), and the third – by Turkey (519 beaches).