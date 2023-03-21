WSJ: Gulf countries hardest hit by Western banking crisis

Due to the aggravated banking crisis in the US and Europe, credit institutions and funds of the Persian Gulf countries suffered the most, writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). These countries were hit the hardest, as they invested significant sums in the unprofitable Swiss Credit Suisse.

So, against the backdrop of sharply increased oil prices last year, on which the countries of the region were able to record record earnings, Saudi National Bank (SNB) invested $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse. The largest bank in Saudi Arabia invested funds on behalf of the country’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. As a result, SNB became the bank’s largest shareholder with a 9.9 percent share valued at about $329 million.

Despite suffering losses due to the takeover of Credit Suisse by its competitor UBS, the bank notes that this will not have an impact on its activities. However, back in October, SNB chairman Ammar al-Khudairi noted that Credit Suisse’s problems could seriously affect the economy of Saudi Arabia. At the moment, the development of the country’s economy depends on oil exports, and in the context of a global transition to renewable energy sources (RES), Riyadh seeks to diversify its sources of income by increasing its global investment portfolio.

In addition to Saudi Arabia’s largest bank and one of the country’s richest families, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund suffered from the collapse in Western markets. In total, Qatar invested $3 billion in Credit Suisse, becoming the bank’s second-largest shareholder.

The deal to buy Credit Suisse by the larger bank UBS brought Saudi National Bank a loss of one billion dollars of investment. Against this background, the shares of the largest bank in Saudi Arabia lost almost a third of their value in a day, reducing its market value by more than $25 billion.

Holders of Swiss bank risky bonds suffered a loss of 16 billion francs ($17.3 billion), the first time in history that such a large loss has occurred from investments in securities. The takeover by Credit Suisse resulted in a “complete write down” of the bank’s additional Tier 1 bonds in order to increase its core capital.