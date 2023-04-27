The cost of Philip Kirkorov’s concert costumes for the anniversary show amounted to one million euros

The stylist of the singer Philip Kirkorov, Maxim Anufrienko, named the cost of the performer’s concert costumes, in which he performed at his anniversary show. In an interview for a YouTube program “Alena, damn it!” the man admitted that the total amount for the outfits of the famous artist was about a million euros.

“There are 27 costumes for the show. If you add everything up, you get about a million euros. One tunic for the song “Romany” costs 80 thousand euros. This is haute couture, made especially for Philip,” Anufrienko explained.

Philip Kirkorov is known for his many years of creativity, as well as his love for outrageous outfits and accessories. The artist is constantly in the center of attention of fans and haters. Recently, the singer has radically changed his image, which caused many rumors about Kirkorov’s health.

So, on April 24, the singer explained his appearance in pantyhose on stage during a concert in Kazakhstan. According to him, he lost a lot of weight, because of which, during a performance in Alma-Ata, ballet dancers stole an extra piece of clothing from him. What happened, according to Kirkorov, surprised him. He also stressed that all his “provocations” occurred solely by chance.