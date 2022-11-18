Popular Mechanics: F-35 flight cost $42,000 per hour

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has named the cost of an hour of flight for the main combat aircraft of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and the United States Army. An hour of flight for the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter costs almost $42,000. About this with reference to the GAO report writes Popular Mechanics.

The most expensive fighter jet to operate was the F-22 Raptor, which costs $85,300 to fly, while the cost of an F-35 flight hour is $41,900. The US military spends $26,900 to fly the fourth-generation F-16 fighter jet. The A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft turned out to be the most economical aircraft, the flight hour of which costs 22.5 thousand dollars.

Bombers and air command posts became the largest item of expenditure. In particular, an hour of flight of the B-1B Lancer strategic bomber costs $173,000, and an E-4B Nightwatch air command post costs $372,000.

In October, Defense News reported that the US would be phasing out the free-falling B83-1 thermonuclear bomb due to rising maintenance costs.

In September, it became known that General Electric had completed testing of the XA100 adaptive cycle three-circuit engine, which is being developed for the F-35 fighter.