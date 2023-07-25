ATOR: a week of beach holidays in Georgia will cost Russians from 30 thousand rubles for two

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) has named the cost of a beach holiday in Georgia. Analysis of proposals published on site organizations.

A flight from Moscow to Tbilisi and back in early August will cost 64-66 thousand rubles per passenger. In addition, there are flights twice a week from Sochi to Tbilisi, as well as from Moscow to Kutaisi. The most popular at the moment is the format of excursion programs and city tours.

Experts called Batumi the best coastal resort.