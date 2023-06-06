Doctor of Technical Sciences Yelistratov called the restoration of the Kakhovskaya HPP extremely difficult

It will be extremely difficult to restore the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station (HPP) after the destruction, says Viktor Elistratov, professor at the Higher School of Hydropower Construction of the St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Doctor of Technical Sciences. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he assessed the scale of what had happened.

“The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station has had colossal destruction, in fact, the entire surface and surface component has been destroyed. 11 spans of the spillway dam were destroyed, the building of the hydroelectric power station was destroyed, at least four hydroelectric units – all water supply facilities. The reservoir will done to natural water levels, the pressure front will not be held,” he said.

In the future, it will be very difficult to restore such a large hydropower facility. Viktor ElistratovDoctor of Technical Sciences

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station became known on the morning of June 6. As the head of Novaya Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, said, this happened due to the failure of the valves as a result of shelling. Because of this, the water began to uncontrollably be discharged downstream. He called the incident a terrorist attack.

The mayor added that about 300 houses in Korsunka and Dnepryan, located below Novaya Kakhovka, were in the zone of possible flooding after the breakthrough. Residents of the Novokakhovsk urban district began to be evacuated.

Later, local authorities stated that Novaya Kakhovka was completely flooded. The water level rose by 10 meters. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that 80 settlements were under the threat of flooding.

The Ukrainian company Ukrhydroenergo reported that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was completely destroyed and beyond repair.