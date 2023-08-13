Independent: Kyiv attacks on facilities in the Black Sea will provoke a new conflict

Attacks by official Kyiv on various facilities in the Black Sea could potentially lead to serious consequences. One of them is The Independent columnist Marie Dejevsky. named a possible new military conflict in which new states will be involved.

Dezhevsky noted that the terrorist attacks of Ukraine were the result of the fact that Kyiv cannot achieve success in its counter-offensive. However, such tactics by President Vladimir Zelensky may provoke new armed confrontations in the Black Sea region.

“Moscow can take more decisive retaliatory measures against Kyiv and the western regions of Ukraine,” Dezhevsky stated.

At the same time, according to the journalist, it is rather difficult to assess the real success of the counteroffensive for several reasons at once. The position of the Russian side “is either blocked in most of the West, or causes mistrust.” Journalists’ access to the front line is dangerous and is controlled mainly by Ukrainian media managers.

Earlier it became known that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) hoped for a miracle that Kyiv promised. This statement was made by one of the American officers who participated in the training of Ukrainian military personnel.