Ura.ru: military expert Nasonov said that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is coming to an end

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is near its end due to weather changes, the strong defense of the Russian army and the loss of Western military equipment. Such conditions were called by a military expert, a colonel in the reserve, the head of the holding of security structures “Rus” Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru.

In addition, Nasonov pointed out, the offensive is limited by the number of Ukrainian armed formations. However, it “may have some features, based on the fact that NATO can take action.”

The military expert assessed the summer hostilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as failed and unsuccessful, since the Russian armed forces show an operational and in some cases strategic advantage.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that all critics of the pace of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should shut up and come to the country themselves to participate in hostilities. According to him, to criticize the pace of the offensive is to spit in the face of a Ukrainian soldier who risks his life in a combat zone.

According to the New York Post, Kyiv refuses to heed the advice of NATO commanders on a counteroffensive. The Ukrainian side condemned the strategic advice of Western military experts, who called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to concentrate forces on specific sectors of the front. Instead, the Ukrainian military has dispersed troops throughout the eastern part of the country, which reduces the effectiveness of the army.