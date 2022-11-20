GW: With further weakening of Kyiv, the US may force Poland to send troops to Ukraine

Political scientist Leszek Sykulsky called the conditions under which the Polish authorities may decide to send their soldiers to help Ukraine. According to him, this will be possible in the event of a strong weakening of Kyiv and the corresponding team from the United States, informs Gazeta Wyborcza.

Poland gave Ukraine more than 300 tanks, we have no analogues. Today Poland is the main sponsor of Ukraine. The question is, is it in our interests to enter into conflict with Russia and Belarus, to strive for this confrontation? Leszek Sykulsky political scientist

In his opinion, Warsaw has already begun to prepare for the possible dispatch of troops to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and will be ready to do so if Washington forces it to do so. He explained that specifically for this purpose, some legislative acts have recently been adopted in the country. In particular, the law “On the Protection of the Fatherland” was adopted, which implies the restoration of military service, and also, in theory, introducing compulsory military service for women, the expert emphasized. “It is clear that someone really needs cannon fodder,” summed up Sykulsky.

See also US imposes visa restrictions against hundreds of Russians Related materials:

Zelensky’s actions

Judging Freedom podcast host Andrew Napolitano expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will decide to negotiate with Moscow when the United States stops providing military assistance to Kyiv. He said that the Ukrainian conflict can only end when Zelensky comes to his senses, and the American leader informs him that he can no longer negotiate the shipment of weapons to Kyiv, and persuades him to sit down at the negotiating table.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori blamed Zelensky for what is happening to the people of his country due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. He stressed that the head of state made many Ukrainians suffer.

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” and ex-MP Florian Filippo, in turn, also criticized the Ukrainian president, saying that he should remain silent after his words about the fall of missiles in Poland. According to the politician, the West will not listen to Zelensky after his lies about missiles. Filippo noted that Europe cannot respond to all requests from Kyiv for help, as it faces poverty.

See also Russia announces the 3 most important conditions to stop the war in Ukraine Zelensky has just called on the EU countries to allocate new billions to survive the winter! Rave! And in general, Zelensky should shut up after his crazy lies about a rocket in Poland! Florian Filippo leader of the French Patriots movement

Related materials:

Help for Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed the volume of military assistance to Ukraine and assured that the country would continue to help Kyiv in every possible way. He clarified that Britain would send Ukraine a new batch of weapons, as well as continue the training of Ukrainian military doctors and engineers.

3billion pounds sterling is the amount of military aid that Britain has provided to Ukraine

Against this background, the head of the National Crime Agency, Graham Biggar, warned that the weapons that the West sends to Ukraine as military aid could end up in the hands of terrorists or criminal groups.

In the United States, there is also a growing number of people dissatisfied with the constant allocation of huge amounts to Ukraine from the country’s budget. Former special assistant to ex-President George W. Bush, Michael Allen, said that the number of opponents of military assistance to Kyiv is increasing in the Republican Party. According to him, 48 percent of Republicans believe that America is doing too much for Ukraine.