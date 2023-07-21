Izvestia: oil prices may rise to $90 in August due to production cuts and demand growth

In August 2023, oil may rise in price to $90 per barrel, citing Dmitry Gusev, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Reliable Partner Association (association of producers and sellers of energy resources) informs newspaper “Izvestia”.

Given the high volatility of oil prices, one cannot rule out their gradual recovery, Gusev said. The expert called the further restriction of supplies by OPEC+ countries and an increase in demand for raw materials in Asia the conditions for rising prices for raw materials. As an example, he cited the figures for July 2022, when oil cost $110 per barrel. At the same time, since the beginning of 2023, raw materials have fallen in price by more than 25 percent, and in June they began to grow again.

Since Russia’s budget was based on oil prices of $70 a barrel, higher commodity prices would boost government revenue and provide additional support for other industries, Gusev added.

In mid-July, the cost of a barrel of Brent benchmark exceeded $81. At the same time, WTI crude futures rose to $76.52. At the same time, the price of Urals, the main Russian export grade of oil, exceeded the ceiling of $60 per barrel set by the G7 countries.

By mid-July, shipments of Russian crude oil by sea to foreign countries fell to a minimum over the past six months and amounted to 3.1 million barrels per day. This figure is 780 thousand barrels less than the peak spring indicators achieved in mid-April and early May, and 270 thousand barrels below the February level. Also, deliveries of Russian raw materials to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region have dipped to the minimum value since mid-January 2023.