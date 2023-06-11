Deputy Novikov admitted that Ukraine will negotiate with Russia with a complete defeat

Ukraine will seriously think about negotiations with Russia if it is close to a military defeat in the conflict, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs believes. He called the condition for the start of a dialogue between Moscow and Kiev in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Ukraine will talk about negotiations seriously only when there is no point in them, I mean a complete military defeat Dmitry NovikovState Duma deputy

“When such a situation arises, in order not to lose everything, these guys, led by [президентом Украины Владимиром] Zelensky will be ready to offer negotiations, drag out the situation in the hope that the intervention of the West can create a new political configuration. As long as Kiev has not suffered a complete defeat, and as long as it may have some illusions, it will either not enter into serious negotiations, or there will be a situation similar to the one we had last year. Then the negotiation process was used to concentrate reserves, mobilize, build a communication system with NATO countries to receive financial, military, political and other support,” he said.

Earlier, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that negotiations with Moscow on the basis of proposals from Brazil, Indonesia and African countries are impossible. In his opinion, any peaceful dialogue between Kiev and Moscow will become meaningless, dangerous and deadly for Ukraine and Europe.