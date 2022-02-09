Four-launch launches of cosmonauts to the moon using Angara-A5V rockets are possible only with the condition that there is a single-orbit rendezvous scheme, said TASS head of the ballistics department of the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation (RKK) Energia Rafail Murtazin.

The specialist called it impossible to implement a four-launch program of flights to the natural satellite of the Earth on the Angara-A5V without a single-orbit rendezvous scheme.

TASS recalls that the four-launch scheme involves the docking of an oxygen-hydrogen upper stage in near-Earth orbit with a lunar take-off and landing module and a manned spacecraft, which are launched separately. The connection of the block, module and ship must occur within seven hours.

In February, Murtazin said that RSC Energia had patented a method that allows a spacecraft to reach the International Space Station (ISS) in about two hours. According to the specialist, it is planned to work out the elements of the single-turn scheme in the summer during the launch of the Progress MS cargo spacecraft to the ISS.