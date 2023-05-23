Climatologist Kokorin: climate warming by 5 degrees will move the capital of Russia to Siberia

In the event of the worst scenario of climate change on the planet, the capital of Russia may be forced to move to Siberian cities. At the same time, the Paris Agreement and other attempts by mankind to fight global warming will not save the situation, climate scientist Alexei Kokorin believes.

Why Government Measures Don’t Work

In December 2015, 175 countries, including Russia, signed the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and prevent global average annual temperatures from exceeding two degrees by 2100.

One of the points of implementation of the agreement is the achievement by countries of carbon neutrality. The United States and Europe plan to achieve the corresponding indicators for emissions into the atmosphere by 2050, Russia and China – by 2060, India – by 2070. However, Kokorin believes that in practice the deadlines will be shifted.

It is quite realistic that this will happen, even if not by the 2050-2060s, but, say, by the 2080s. Alexey KokorinClimatologist

As a result, global temperatures will already rise significantly by the time the goals of the Paris Agreement are reached. According to Kokorin’s forecasts, by 2080 it will grow by 2-2.5 degrees Celsius relative to the pre-industrial era (the end of the 19th century).

How climate change will affect the location of the Russian capital

The increase in temperature predicted by the expert will lead to the fact that heat waves will be observed much more often – at least two to three times. That is, a strong heat wave, which used to come once every ten years, will come every three years.

The worst-case scenario assumes that global temperatures will rise by 4.5-5 degrees Celsius. With such a development of events, abnormal heat can be expected eight to nine years out of ten. In this case, it will become impossible to live in Moscow in the summer. Kokorin emphasizes that such an option is unlikely, although it is possible. If global warming still outpaces forecasts, the Russian capital will move to a cooler region. The main city of the country may be Krasnoyarsk or Novosibirsk.

Global warming is also affecting cities in other countries. In 2022, the Indonesian authorities announced the transfer of the capital from Jakarta to the east of the island of Kalimantan. The process is scheduled to be completed by 2024. One of reasons This solution was the increased flooding due to rising sea levels against the backdrop of climate change. Under water for the same reason gradually go away New York, Venice, Bangkok, Alexandria and other cities.

At the same time, Russia may suffer more than other countries. This is due to the fact that most of its territory is located in the area of ​​permafrost. As temperatures increase, houses will begin to collapse and roads will disappear.