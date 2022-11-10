The Hill columnist Maine: Ukraine may lose US aid if Republicans win

American edition columnist The Hill Colin Main called the condition under which Ukraine could lose US financial support. He believes that this will happen if the Republicans win the midterm elections to Congress.

According to Maine, the victory of pro-Trump Republican candidates in the elections could strengthen “opposition voices that question the Biden administration’s steadily rising spending on support for Ukraine.”

The journalist recalled the statement of former US President Donald Trump that Washington’s current policy could lead to a third world war. Maine also writes that Kyiv will watch with concern the results of the midterm elections.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that Washington intends to continue to provide comprehensive support to Kyiv, regardless of the results of the midterm elections. According to her, the current government of the United States is confident in the steadfastness of assistance to Ukraine.