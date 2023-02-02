Cities of the Moscow region with the maximum increase in housing prices in new buildings calls RBC with reference to analysts from Best-Novostroy. The top three were Sergiev Posad, Lytkarino and Noginsk.

“The leadership of Sergiev Posad is due to the release of a new large-scale premium project with a large project area. Therefore, the growth in the average price of a square meter for the year is so large – in absolute terms by more than 50 thousand rubles, ”explains Irina Dobrokhotova, chairman of the board of directors of Best Novostroy, managing partner of Dombook.

In Lytkarino, according to her, there are two LCDs, where over the year there was a “washout” of more budgetary objects. This had a predominant effect on the growth of the average price. “The same applies to other locations in the Moscow region that have risen in price,” she added.

Today, the average price per square meter in new buildings of the leader of the rating, Sergiev Posad, is 146.1 thousand rubles, which is 61.5 percent more than a year ago. In Lytkarino, the cost of a primary “square” increased by 28.8 percent over the year – from 114.2 to 147.2 thousand rubles. In Noginsk, prices increased by 26.7 percent – from 88.3 to 111.9 per square meter.

The average price per square meter in new buildings throughout the Moscow region in January 2023 amounted to 176.7 thousand rubles, having increased by 13.4 percent over 12 months.

Earlier, Konstantin Barsukov, a member of the Russian Guild of Realtors, named the reason for the fall in prices for secondary real estate in Moscow and the region. The decrease in the cost of apartments by 15-20 percent compared to January 2022 is due, in his opinion, to the monetary policy of the Central Bank.