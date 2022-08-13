“Etazhi”: Rostov-on-Don and Moscow became the cities with the strongest growth in rental prices

Experts from the federal company “Etazhi” named the top 10 Russian cities with the strongest growth in rents for housing for the year. About it informs Ura.ru.

According to realtors, Rostov-on-Don occupied the first place, where the cost of renting one-room apartments increased by 21.5 percent compared to last year. Second place was taken by Moscow, where the average rate increased by 19 percent. The first three leaders are closed by Chelyabinsk, with a growth of 16 percent. The list also includes St. Petersburg, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Omsk, Voronezh, Perm and Krasnoyarsk.

Analysts of the company predicted another possible jump in the cost of rent. They said that in the near future, prices for renting apartments are likely to decrease by 8-10 percent, which is due to a shortage of supply in a number of cities due to domestic tourism, as well as small budgets for the main category of tenants. “But it will be temporary. After October, we expect another wave of increase in supply and stagnation of rental rates,” summed up Olga Pavlinova, Director of the Department for Leasing Residential and Commercial Real Estate at the federal company Etazhi.

Earlier, CIAN.Analytika provided statistics on Russian cities with the cheapest rent for one-room apartments. Then in the first place was St. Petersburg, which recorded a decrease in the average rate by 15 percent to 27.3 thousand per month.