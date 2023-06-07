Residents of the Krasnodar Territory and Rostov-on-Don turned out to be the most generous men for gifts

The analytical center of the jewelry brand SOKOLOV and the marketplace of services YouDo.com conducted an analysis, as a result of which they named the cities of Russia with the most generous men in gifts. The corresponding press release was made available to Lenta.ru on Wednesday, June 7th.

As a result of the study, it turned out that in April and May of this year, most often women bought jewelry from males from the Krasnodar Territory (285 percent), Rostov-on-Don (274 percent), Saratov (216 percent), Kazan (215 percent) and Voronezh (198 percent). At the same time, residents of St. Petersburg spent the most – the average check from the mentioned gifts amounted to 11,276 rubles, which is 10 percent more than the average amount in the country.

According to the data obtained, the most popular purchases among men were rings and earrings. Less commonly, residents reportedly gave pendants, bracelets, and chains.

In addition, it became known that in May-June 2023, the demand for organizing dates and surprises, calling a “plush” animator (34 percent), booking a table in a restaurant and choosing a gift for an anniversary (31 percent), renting and renting expensive and rare cars (29 percent).

During the mentioned period, men also became 29 percent more interested in the delivery of flowers, gifts and large toys than in the same time last year. In addition, partners were 23 percent more likely to request photo and video filming of marriage proposals. They also ordered the installation of a video based on joint photographs.

In May, the Russians named the desired gifts from their lovers after a quarrel. Women named jewelry, perfumes, branded clothes or shoes as the most suitable gifts for themselves.