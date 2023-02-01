KB Strelka: the most polluted air was in the Moscow agglomeration

At the end of 2022, the worst air quality was in the Moscow agglomeration. The cities of Russia with the dirtiest and cleanest air were named by the experts of Strelka Design Bureau in their study, writes RBC.

Experts, based on satellite data for 2019-2022, assessed the air quality in Russian large settlements. The content of five main pollutants in the atmosphere – carbon monoxide (CO), formaldehyde (HCHO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), aerosols – and their impact on the human body were taken into account.

As Strelka Design Bureau noted, the Moscow agglomeration has become the anti-leader in terms of air purity. It is followed by Yakutsk, Novosibirsk, Norilsk, Berdsk, Nakhodka, Nalchik, St. Petersburg, Grozny and Tolyatti.

The cleanest air was in the capital of the Republic of Tyva, Kyzyl. The top ten environmentally friendly cities also included Astrakhan, Elista, Kislovodsk, Balakovo, Bryansk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Cherkessk, Rubtsovsk and Volgodonsk.

Earlier, the Russian branch of Greenpeace said that it would be possible to fully assess the pollution of the atmosphere in cities only after 100 years, and completely clean the air after 1200. This is due to the low rate of monitoring spread and insufficient measures to eliminate the harmful effects on the planet.