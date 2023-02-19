The cheapest way to get from Moscow to one of the cities of Russia – Kaluga – “Moslente” was named by a local resident Svetlana Makiyevskaya. To do this, you need to use the BlaBlaCar companion search service. On average, users request 350 rubles per trip per person.

“The shortest and most convenient way to Kaluga from Moscow is to take the express train at the Kievsky railway station. It takes only 2 hours and 40 minutes, and a ticket costs 650-750 rubles one way. In addition to express trains, standard plus class trains run. The trip costs 566 rubles, the travel time is 3 hours and 15 minutes, ”she shared.

At the same time, the Kaluga woman does not recommend traveling by ordinary trains, since the price and travel time are the same, but the conditions are very different for the worse.

In addition, from the capital to Kaluga can be reached by bus. On average, the journey in this case takes from three to five hours. Buses depart from the international bus station “Salaryevo”, and tickets cost from 642 to 751 rubles.

