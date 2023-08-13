In almost all regional centers around Moscow, the average budget for purchasing an apartment in a new building is from 5 to 6 million rubles, experts from the analytical platform told Izvestia bnMAP.pro.

Smolensk stands out from this list, where the average budget for purchasing an apartment is only 3.904 million rubles. The choice is also small – only 1629 objects are on sale in the primary market of the city, experts said.

According to analysts, the maximum average budget for the acquisition of a new building was fixed in Kaluga, a city with a relatively small population of 359,000 people. Here, an apartment on the primary market can be purchased for an average of 5.881 million rubles, but the choice is small – a total of 1079 lots are exhibited. This is the minimum value among all the studied regional centers around Moscow.

A little cheaper on average is a new building in Tula – here the average budget for purchasing an apartment in the primary market is 5.725 million rubles, and the choice is significantly larger – 6105 objects are exhibited.

In third place in terms of the cost of the lot is Ryazan (5.653 million rubles), but here the maximum volume of supply, 6941 apartments are exhibited in the primary market, the company added.

Earlier in the day it became known that the average price per square meter of secondary housing is growing for the eighth month in a row. Thus, the leaders of monthly growth in the average price per square meter of finished housing among the largest cities of Russia are: Nizhny Novgorod (+1%), Chelyabinsk, Rostov-on-Don and Omsk (+0.7%), Samara and Volgograd (+0.6 %), St. Petersburg, Kazan and Moscow (+0.5%).