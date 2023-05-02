Psychologist Olga Salamakhina: puberty in modern children occurs earlier than 10 years

Signs of puberty can appear in modern children from the age of ten, and in girls even earlier, said Olga Salamakhina, a child and adolescent psychologist. She and her colleague, psychologist Aigul Grand, told Lente.ru the reasons for this phenomenon.

Over the past 150 years, the time to onset of puberty has been decreasing in boys and girls. In the 19th century, menstruation occurred at the age of 15-17. Today, menstruation at the age of 12 is considered the norm, said Salamahina.

Now the first signs of puberty – breast enlargement in girls, testicles in boys, pubic hair, menstruation and wet dreams begin before 10 years, especially in girls Olga Salamakhina psychologist

Until now, scientists have not identified exactly why the age of puberty has declined, she continued. It is assumed that this can be influenced by heredity, climatic and environmental conditions, nutrition, diseases of the endocrine system.

When the first signs of early puberty appear in a child, his hormone levels should be checked to make sure there are no health problems. “Parents should behave sensitively and tactfully so as not to scare the child,” says the psychologist. “It happens that adults, due to the lack of sexual education, injure their son or daughter with careless phrases.”

Salamakhina is sure that parents experience feelings of shame in matters of puberty and tend to avoid talking about this topic. However, at the age of seven or nine, it is time to start telling children about puberty and changes in the body: about menstruation, wet dreams, body hair, changes in the figure and voice in boys, about mood swings and aggression.

So the child will be prepared and at early maturation will not experience fear or shame. And he will always be able to turn to his parents for support and help and share feelings and experiences.

Psychologist Grand added that genetically girls mature earlier than boys, ahead of them by a couple of years. Most girls begin puberty at the same time as their mothers.

The premature maturation of adolescents is affected not only by genetics and characteristics of the body, but also by permissiveness, the psychologist believes. “Modern social values ​​have erased the boundaries of prohibitions and fear,” she notes. – The Internet and gadgets speed up the process of growing up, children calmly talk about sex. Teenagers start doing it earlier. Such processes are inevitably connected with the passage of time and progress affecting the development of children.

