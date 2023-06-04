The Ministry of Emergency Situations called a short circuit the preliminary cause of a fire in a hospital in Novosibirsk

The preliminary cause of the fire in the Novosibirsk Central Clinical Hospital is a short circuit. She was named by the head of the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Novosibirsk region, Viktor Orlov, who is quoted by TASS.

“There was no fire work in this building. More details will be clear after the examination of the laboratory, ”added Orlov.

Earlier it was reported that firefighters eliminated the open burning of the roof of the hospital on an area of ​​1800 square meters. The pouring of burnt structures continues.

The burning roof of the Novosibirsk Central Clinical Hospital became known earlier on June 4. There were no casualties as a result of the fire.