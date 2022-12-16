Wyborcza: explosion in Polish police occurred when officers were playing with a grenade launcher

Sources from the Polish newspaper Wyborcza revealed the likely cause of the explosion at the Police Headquarters in Warsaw.

According to the publication, the explosion at the headquarters next to the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police occurred as a result of the game of employees with a grenade launcher.

“According to our information, a grenade launcher was responsible for the explosion, which unexpectedly fired while the officers in the room were playing with it,” writes Wyborcza.

The material also says that as a result of the explosion, Shimchik lost his hearing.