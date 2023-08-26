Filatov’s wife said that he died in intensive care due to a blood disease

The former head of Boris Yeltsin’s administration, Sergei Filatov, passed away due to a blood disease. Cause of death in an interview with Zvezda TV channel named his wife Galina Filatova.

The wife of the politician confirmed that he died in the hospital. “The ambulance brought him to the intensive care unit. The emergency room couldn’t save him. This is not oncology … These are low platelets, in general, it is associated with blood, ”she added.

The death of the politician became known on August 26. He died at the age of 88. Filatov’s daughter clarified in interview Petersburg Diary, that he died on the morning of August 25, but did not clarify the cause of death.

Sergei Filatov was elected a People’s Deputy of the RSFSR in 1990. During the August coup in 1991, he headed the deputy headquarters for the defense of the White House. From 1993 to 1996, he headed the administration of the President of Russia. In 1997, Filatov headed the Fund for Socio-Economic and Intellectual Programs.