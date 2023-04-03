Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone, who lived on the street, died due to respiratory failure and cancer

The cause of death of the older brother of American singer Madonna Anthony Ciccone, who lived on the street, has been named. About it informs TMZ.

According to the publication, a relative of the performer died as a result of respiratory failure and throat cancer, provoked by smoking.

Earlier it was reported that the performer paid for her brother’s treatment in a rehabilitation center in Michigan (USA) for many years before he passed away.

Recently, Ciccone has lost a lot of weight, ate and breathed with the help of tubes. It was noted that the relationship of a man with his younger sister has always been difficult, but the performer never abandoned him.

The death of 66-year-old Anthony Gerard Ciccone became known at the end of February this year. A relative of the artist lived on the street, under the bridge, and suffered from alcohol addiction. Madonna’s brother criticized his family and accused loved ones of not helping him.