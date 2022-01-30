Named the cause of death of actor Leonid Kuravlev. This was reported “FAN” with reference to a personal source.

“The actor was in the hospice, where he was transferred from Kommunarka. They say it was expected. He, in addition to mixed dementia, had cerebrovascular disease, the brain was dying. The reason is cardiac arrest, ”the agency quoted its source as saying.

Kuravlev will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow, the date of farewell and funeral has not yet been determined, the agency said. Interfax citing an informed source.

The death of Kuravlev at the age of 86 became known earlier on Sunday, January 30.