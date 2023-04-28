Sex expert Lauren Green says the churn is the best position for small spaces.

For small spaces, the churn position works best, says sex and wellness expert Lauren Greene. This and other unusual sex positions she named article in the Daily Star.

Green said that there are several positions that will make sex unforgettable, not only in the toilet stall of an airplane, but also in any other confined space. According to the expert, there is always a demand for such information: about seven thousand people search for it on the Internet every month.

Churn

In this position, the woman should lie on the floor on her back, raising her pelvis as much as possible and leaning on her shoulder blades. She needs to raise and spread her legs. The man can face her or sideways and even back (reverse churn).

The pose may not suit tall people. However, in this position, the deepest penetration is possible. A man needs to make sure that he does not put too much pressure on his partner’s neck. See also For risk of clot, experts do not recommend Janssen vaccine Lauren Greensex and wellness specialist

reverse cowgirl

According to Green, the reverse cowgirl position is the easiest position for having sex in a confined space. If this happens in an airplane toilet, the man should sit on the toilet lid, and the woman should sit on top with her back to him.

oral sex

The man’s arms should be extended and preferably tied above his head. The partner should kneel down and throw the man’s leg over her shoulder. After that, she should have oral sex with him.

Cleaning woman

In the “cleaner” sex position, both partners look at each other, which makes the situation more romantic. In this case, the woman should stand straight. This position is suitable for having sex over a sink.

