The best Russian restaurants according to the national restaurant award Wheretoeat Russia were named in St. Petersburg on Friday, April 7th. This is reported by the correspondent of “Izvestia”.

Traditionally, several hundred leading experts from among the leading restaurateurs, chefs, sommeliers, gastronomic observers and journalists took part in the compilation of the annual rating. The winners were determined by secret ballot.

This year, the national restaurant award Wheretoeat was held for the tenth time. The final rating included 100 establishments.

“The Wheretoeat Award is always a tough competition. But from him, in the final place, everyone wins, ”said Irina Tiusonina, general producer of the award, at the awards ceremony.

Birch (St. Petersburg) became the best Russian restaurant in 2022. The second place was taken by the Twins Garden restaurant (Moscow). Bourgeois Bohemians (Saint-Petersburg) took the third place in the national rating, he was also noted in the Media Choice nomination. The top ten also includes White Rabbit (Moscow), Savva (Moscow), Harvest (St. Petersburg), Ava (Moscow), Frantsuza Bistrot (St. Petersburg), Folk (Moscow) and 0.75 Please Wine and Kitchen (Krasnoyarsk ).

Vladimir Mukhin (White Rabbit Family, Moscow) was recognized as the best in the prestigious personal Chef of the Year nomination. “Restaurateur of the Year” was Anton Pinsky. The title of the best Sommelier of the Year went to Evgenia Nazimova (Maya restaurant, Moscow). The award in the nomination “Best Bar” was presented to the institution Nobody Knows I Suppose (Novosibirsk).

Aleksey Grebenshchikov (restaurant Bourgeois Bohemians, St. Petersburg) won in the new nomination “Confectioner of the Year”.

“Cafe Pushkin” (Moscow) is recognized as the winner in the nomination “Restaurant-Legend”. And for their contribution to the development of the restaurant industry, experts presented an award to chefs Ivan and Sergey Berezutsky.

Vladislav Dikhtenko (Co-Co Chalet restaurant, Sochi, Krasnaya Polyana) was awarded the special nomination “Waiter of the Year” according to the Netmonet service.

Wheretoeat is a national restaurant award established in 2013. Then, on the initiative of a group of gastronomic journalists, they made a rating of the best restaurants in St. Petersburg. Since then, the geography of the award has expanded. Now, in addition to St. Petersburg, restaurants in Moscow, the South of Russia, the Central Region, Tatarstan, the Urals Federal District, the Perm Territory, Siberia and the Far East compete for the title of the best. In the fall of 2023, the Wheretoeat award will become international and will be held in Kazakhstan for the first time.