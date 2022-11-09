On Wednesday, November 9, the award ceremony of the national restaurant award WhereToEat Moscow took place in Moscow. This is reported by the correspondent of “Izvestia”.

The rating was compiled by several hundred leading experts from among the capital’s restaurateurs, chefs, sommeliers, gastronomic observers and journalists. The winners were determined by secret ballot.

Twins Garden became the best restaurant of 2022 in Moscow. The second place went to Savva restaurant. Folk restaurant is on the third line. Also in the top ten were Olluco, White Rabbit, Loona, Sage, Artest, Maya and Ava.

Andrey Shmakov (Savva restaurant) received the prestigious title of Chef of the Year. Evgenia Nazimova (Maya restaurant) was recognized as the best Sommelier of the Year. The Bix Bar became the best bar.

In the special nomination “Waiter of the Year” according to the Netmonet service, Alexey Zinoviev (Sartoria Lamberti restaurant) received the award.

WhereToEat is a national restaurant award established in 2013. Then, on the initiative of a group of gastronomic journalists, they made a rating of the best restaurants in St. Petersburg. Since then, the geography of the award has expanded. Now, in addition to St. Petersburg, restaurants in Moscow, the South of Russia, the Central Region, Tatarstan, the Urals Federal District, the Perm Territory, Siberia and the Far East compete for the title of the best. The best restaurants in the country will be named in February 2023.